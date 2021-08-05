Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

New Widetech has recalled more than 2.1 million dehumidifiers that were sold under major brand-names after 107 reports of fires and/or smoke damage in the U.S. that were sold between 2009 and 2017.

The recalled dehumidifiers can overheat and catch on fire, posing a risk of property damage, burn injuries or death.

This recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with the brand-names including:

AeonAir

Amana

ArcticAire (Danby)

Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores)

Commercial Cool

Danby

Danby Designer

Danby Premiere

De’Longhi

Edgestar

Friedrich

Generations (Danby)

Haier

Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek)

Idylis

Ivation

perfect aire

SuperClima

Whirlpool

Whynter

The fires have resulted in about $17 million in property damage, according to the manufacturer. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled dehumidifiers were sold nationwide at Lowe’s stores, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430.

New Widetech is asking consumers to stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact the company for a refund by calling 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

For more information, consumers can also go online at www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier.

Source: Two Million Dehumidifiers With Well-Known Brand Names Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by New Widetech