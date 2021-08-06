Rooms to Go Recalls 5-Drawer Chests for Tip-Over Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Canyon Furniture Company recalled about 1,200 Creekside Creekside Kids 5-Drawer Chests due to a tip-over risk.

They were sold exclusively at Rooms To Go stores and online at www.roomstogo.com from April 2020 to March 2021 for about $430.

“The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children,” according to the recall notice.

This recalled Creekside Chests measure about 43.5″ tall, 31.5″ wide and 18″ deep. There is a label on the back of the unit that reads “Canyon Furniture Co,” SKU number 34595035 (charcoal) or 34495045 (chestnut), and the manufacture date (“Prod. Date”).

The chests are now part of a long list of furniture that has been recalled for failing to meet performance requirements of ASTM F2057-19, a voluntary industry standard intended to prevent injuries and deaths from tip-over accidents.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests and contact Rooms To Go for a free repair, replacement, or a full refund in the form of a store credit at Rooms to Go, with free pick-up.

Source: Canyon Furniture Recalls Creekside Children’s Chests of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go (Recall Alert)