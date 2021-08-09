Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A woman from Denver, Colorado has filed a lawsuit after she was severely burned by her Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker.

The woman, Georgina B., said she was trying to make beans in her pressure cooker when the lid suddenly blew off, spewing hot liquid. She suffered 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns on her face, arms and chest.

Over the past year, she has been hospitalized and undergone numerous treatments — including 5 square feet of cadaver skin grafts to treat the burned areas of her body.

Her defective Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker exploded in June 2019, but the manufacturer, Sunbeam Products, did not recall it for another year.

By the time it was recalled in November 2020, Sunbeam Products had received 119 reports of the lid detaching, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from 1st-degree to 3rd-degree burns.

The recall involved nearly 1 million pressure cookers that were sold from July 2017 through November 2020 at major retailers like Walmart, Target, other stores, and online at Amazon.

According to the recall notice, the “Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked.”

Furthermore, the recall warns that the lid can “suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.”

