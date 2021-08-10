Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Subaru of America has recalled 165,026 vehicles due to a fuel pump defect that could cause the engine to suddenly stall while driving.

The fuel pump may develop cracks and fail due to improper manufacturing, according to Subaru.

The problem increases the risk of a crash, but no accidents or injuries have been reported, according to a recall notice posted on July 29 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Subaru first discovered problems with the low-pressure fuel pump last year. If it is failing, the engine may run poorly, or the car may not start.

Honda also recently issued 2 recalls for vehicles with fuel pumps from the same manufacturer, according to Consumer Reports.

Subaru’s recall includes the following vehicles:

2019-2020 Ascent

2018 Forester

2018-2020 Impreza

2018-2020 Legacy

2018-2020 Outback

2018-2019 BRZ

2018-2019 WRX

2018-2018 Toyota 86

Source: Subaru recalls 165,026 vehicles for potential fuel pump defect