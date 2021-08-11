60,000 Pounds of Frozen Stuffed Chicken Recalled After Salmonella Outbreak

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On August 9, Serenade Foods recalled 59,251 pounds of frozen stuffed chicken due to a risk of Salmonella, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

The FSIS announced the recall as part of an investigation into an 8-state outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis, with 28 illnesses reported between February 21 and June 28, 2021.

“Unopened intact packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were collected from an ill person’s home and tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis,” the FSIS reported.

The recall includes Chicken Cordon Bleu and stuffed Chicken With Broccoli & Cheese under three brand-names: Dutch Farms Chicken®, Milford Valley Chicken® and the ALDI store-brand Kirkwood®.

The following products are affected by the recall:

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

Source: Serenade Foods Recalls Frozen Raw Breaded Stuffed Chicken Products due to Possible Salmonella Enteritidis Contamination

