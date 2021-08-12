Share
On July 22, Polaris Inc. recalled about 1,700 model-year 2021 RZR off-road vehicles due to a fire hazard.

The recall involves the RZR Pro XP and RZR Pro XP 4 recreational off-road vehicles (ROVs), including some that were previously recalled in May 2021 due to another fire hazard from oil leaks.

This time around, the RZR off-road vehicles were recalled because A “raised edge on the machined surface of the turbocharger castings can result in an oil leak, posing a fire hazard,” according to Polaris.

They were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from November 2020 through June 2021 for between $23,000 and $34,000.

Polaris is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

Polaris Recalls 2021 RZR Off-Road Vehicles Again for Fire Hazard

Source: Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

