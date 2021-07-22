Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Grimmway Farms has voluntarily recalled certain carrot products that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall involves baby carrots and shredded carrots from brands like Bunny Luv®, Cal-Organic®, Grimmway Farms®, and O Organics®, which are sold at popular grocery stores nationwide.

The recall involves the following products:

Bunny Luv® Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots (1-lb bag)

Bunny Luv® Organic Premium Petite Carrots (3-lb bag)

Cal-Organic® Organic Petite Carrots (12-oz bag)

Grimmway Farms® Shredded Carrots (10-oz bag)

O Organics® Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots (1-lb bag)

O Organics® Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots (12-oz bag)

Grimmway Farms also recalled shredded carrots and chopped (chunk) carrots for food manufacturers and food service distributors, but most of the product was pulled before it was available to eat.

No illnesses were reported as of July 21, 2021. “The recall was initiated as a result of a routine, internal company test,” according to Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby.

Healthy people who are infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The FDA warns that Salmonella can potentially cause more serious complications, such as bloodstream infections, arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Source: Grimmway Farms Voluntarily Recalls Certain Retail-Packaged Carrots Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

