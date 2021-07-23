Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An incurable “super fungus” has spread to two hospitals in Dallas, Texas, and a nursing home in Washington D.C., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A cluster of 22 patients were infected with the fungus in Dallas hospitals. Two patients died after developing untreatable fungal infections that resisted all 3 major classes of anti-fungal medications.

An even worse outbreak hit Washington D.C., where more than 100 residents were infected at a nursing home for very sick patients.

Both of the outbreaks have been ongoing since January of this year.

Health officials refused to name the hospitals in in the outbreaks, according to the Dallas Morning News.

They did report that the “superbug” fungus, Candida auris, is a type of yeast that is most dangerous for people with underlying medical problems — but healthy people can spread it to sick patients without showing symptoms, which can make outbreaks hard to stop.

The most common symptoms of an infection are fever and chills that do not improve with antibiotic medications or anti-fungal treatments.

Source: Notes from the Field: Transmission of Pan-Resistant and Echinocandin-Resistant Candida auris in Health Care Facilities ― Texas and the District of Columbia, January–April 2021