Diono Recalls Cambria 2 Booster Seats for Injury Risk

Diono is recalling certain Cambria 2 Booster Seats because the headrest may break and fail to protect a child in a crash.
The problem is that a crash may cause a crack between the headrest and backrest, allowing the headrest to separate. A broken headrest increases the risk of injury during a crash.
The recall involves Cambria 2 Booster Seats with Model Numbers 31200-US-01, 31201-US-01, and 31202-US-01. They were manufactured between September 2020 and November 2020.
Diono also announced a recall in Canada for Cambria 2 Booster Seats.
Diono said it will notify owners and will provide a replacement backrest with headrest assembly, free of charge.
Until the replacement backrest is installed, Diono recommends converting the seat into a backless booster seat. The recall is expected to begin on March 31, 2021. Owners may contact Diono customer service at 1-855-463-4666 for more information.
Source: Recall: Diono Cambria 2 Booster Seats