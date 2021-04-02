Diono Recalls Cambria 2 Booster Seats for Injury Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Diono is recalling certain Cambria 2 Booster Seats because the headrest may break and fail to protect a child in a crash.

The problem is that a crash may cause a crack between the headrest and backrest, allowing the headrest to separate. A broken headrest increases the risk of injury during a crash.

The recall involves Cambria 2 Booster Seats with Model Numbers 31200-US-01, 31201-US-01, and 31202-US-01. They were manufactured between September 2020 and November 2020.

Diono also announced a recall in Canada for Cambria 2 Booster Seats.

Diono said it will notify owners and will provide a replacement backrest with headrest assembly, free of charge.

Until the replacement backrest is installed, Diono recommends converting the seat into a backless booster seat. The recall is expected to begin on March 31, 2021. Owners may contact Diono customer service at 1-855-463-4666 for more information.

Source: Recall: Diono Cambria 2 Booster Seats

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation