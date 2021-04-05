Illu-Mist Garden Sprayers from Lowe's Recalled for Fire Risk

Share
HD Hudson has recalled about 64,000 illu-Mist battery-powered garden sprayers because the battery can overheat and catch on fire.

The recall involves illu-Mist 40001 one-gallon & 40002 two-gallon battery-powered garden sprayers with brown batteries.

They were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from December 2019 to January 2021 for $40-$50.

HD Hudson said it received 4 reports of batteries overheating, sparking, or igniting. There was 1 report of a battery melting and catching on fire, which caused under $100 in property damage.

No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a burn injury hazard.

HD Hudson is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled battery-powered sprayers, remove the battery tray, and look for a brown battery.

If the battery is brown, consumers should remove the battery and tray and dispose of them according to local laws for lithium-ion batteries, and contact HD Hudson for a free replacement battery and tray.

For more information, call HD Hudson at 800-394-8802 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at hdhudson.com and click on Recalls.

Source: HD Hudson Recalls Battery-Powered Sprayers Due to Fire Hazard

