Dollar General has recalled about 155,000 True Living sling lounge chairs after 3 consumers reported amputations, lacerations, or pinched fingers when the chair collapsed unexpectedly.

According to the recall, “the recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration and pinching hazard if finger gets caught in the metal folding joints.”

The recalled loungers have white frames with blue or green fabric. They were sold at Dollar General stores between January 2019 and September 2019 for about $20.

Dollar General is asking consumers to stop using the lounge chairs, cut the fabric to render the chair unusable, and contact Dollar General for a full refund.

For more information, consumers may contact Dollar General at 800-678-9258 between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. CT Monday through Friday or go online at www.dollargeneral.com.

Source: Sling Loungers Sold at Dollar General Recalled Due to Amputation, Laceration, and Pinching Hazard; Manufactured by Shanghai Worth Garden Products