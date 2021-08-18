Crate And Barrel Fire Pits Recalled for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

About 700 wood-burning fire pits that were only sold at Crate and Barrel have been recalled because wood under the unit can ignite.

The manufacturer, Real Flame Co., said it has received 1 report of a fire that caused minor property damage. No injuries were reported.

The recall involves the Arroyo Wood Burning Fire Pit, which is a black chimenea-style fireplace measuring about 5 feet high and 1½ feet wide, with UPC 752370060107.

The recall also involves the Hideaway Wood Burning Fire Pit, which is a black, round wood burning fireplace measuring about 1½ feet high and 3 feet wide, with UPC 752370064501.

The fire pits were sold at Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarel.com from December 2020 to May 2021 for about $700.

Consumers should stop using the recalled fire pits and contact Real Flame to arrange for removal of the fire pit in exchange for a refund.

For more information, call Real Flame at 800-654-1704 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go online at www.realflame.com and click “Support.”

