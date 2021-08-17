Caldwell Shooting Recalls Earmuffs for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A recall has been issued for 13,740 Caldwell E-Max® Pro Bluetooth Earmuffs with rechargeable lithium battery packs due to a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

The earmuffs were recalled because the soldering in the lithium-battery pack housing can allow the wiring to detach and cause the unit to overheat.

The recall involves the Caldwell® rechargeable lithium-battery pack (SKU No. 1108859) that was included with black E-Max® Pro Bluetooth Earmuffs (SKU No. 1099596).

They were sold nationwide at Midway USA, Bass Pro Shops, Davidsons, and Amazon.com from April 2021 through May 2021.

Caldwell is asking customers to stop using the rechargeable batteries and register to get free replacement batteries at www.caldwellshooting.com/recall. The earmuffs can also be used with three AAA batteries.

Source: American Outdoor Brands Recalls Caldwell Earmuffs with Rechargeable Lithium-Battery Packs Due to Fire and Burn Hazards