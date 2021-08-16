Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Sensio Inc. has been hit with a lawsuit after a woman claims that she was severely burned by a pressure cooker that exploded hot food.

The lawsuit was filed by Lisa R., a woman from Seattle, Washington, who was injured by a Bella 5-Quart Pressure Cooker (Model Number JY-PC20US-5P).

She claims the incident occurred on May 24, 2018, when she was able to easily open the lid on the pressure cooker before it was safe.

According to the lawsuit, opening the lid caused “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker” and onto her body, which caused her to suffer from “serious and substantial burn injuries.”

She accuses Sensio Inc. of selling defective pressure cookers and misleading consumers by advertising a “safety valve,” which did not keep her safe.

Furthermore, the owner’s manual states that the “pressure cooker cannot be opened once pressure is reached” — despite the fact that she was able to open the lid while the unit was still pressurized.

Her lawsuit was filed on May 20, 2021 against Sensio Inc. (doing business as Bella) in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington (Seattle) — Case Number 2:21-cv-00664

Source: Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Lawsuit in Seattle Federal Court After Bella Pressure Cooker Causes Injuries

