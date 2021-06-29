Frozen Shrimp Recalled After Salmonella Outbreak

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Avanti Frozen Foods has recalled certain packages of frozen, pre-cooked, peeled, and deveined shrimp due to a Salmonella outbreak.

The FDA discovered the problem after a bag of frozen cooked shrimp imported by Avanti Frozen Foods tested positive for Salmonella.

The recalled shrimp was sold at popular grocery stores like Meijer, Safeway, Whole Foods, and others.

The shrimp was sold under the following brand-names: 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres, and Waterfront Bistro.

The shrimp was imported between December 2020 and February 2021, but the CDC believes it may have also been sold more recently. Consumers may still have the recalled shrimp in their freezers.

The outbreak infected at least 6 people in Nevada and Arizona between February and April, including 2 who were hospitalized.

The outbreak strain is Salmonella Weltevreden, according to the outbreak investigation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Infections with Salmonella can cause serious food poisoning and sometimes deadly infections, according to the FDA. The symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and more.

Source: Avanti Frozen Foods Recalls Frozen Cooked Shrimp Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation