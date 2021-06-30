Dole Recalls Fresh Blueberries for Risk of Parasite Contamination

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Dole Diversified North America Inc. has recalled certain plastic clamshell containers of Dole™ Fresh Blueberries due to possible Cyclospora parasite contamination.

The recall involves blueberries that were distributed to 4 states, including Illinois, Maine, New York and Wisconsin. In addition, the blueberries were distributed in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada.

The blueberries were sold in plastic clamshell containers in multiple sizes (18-oz., pint, 6-oz., and 24-oz.) with pack-dates between May 28, 2021 and June 9, 2021.

No illnesses were reported, but people who eat blueberries that are contaminated with Cyclospora may develop a gastrointestinal infection.

The Cyclospora parasite commonly causes symptoms like watery diarrhea, severe abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue.

The infection can be cured with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment, but doctors must order a special test to conclusively identify the infection. Without treatment, diarrhea can last for months and cause other complications.

Source: Dole Diversified North America, Inc. Announces Limited Recall of Dole™ Fresh Blueberries for Potential Cyclospora Contamination

