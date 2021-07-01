Chicken & Duck Treats Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Manna Pro Products LLC, of St. Louis, Missouri, has recalled Flock Party Quack Snacks® poultry treats for ducks and chickens due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.

The recall involves 1.68-pound bags with a Best By date of 12/2023. It was distributed beginning February 2, 2021 at retail stores nationwide.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was issued after a bag tested positive for Salmonella during routine surveillance by the State of West Virginia.

Salmonella poses a health risk to humans who handle contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces.

Healthy people who are infected with Salmonella may develop nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, and sometimes more serious complications.

Backyard poultry, like chickens and ducks, can carry Salmonella even if they look healthy and clean. The Salmonella germs can easily spread on eggs, droppings, feathers, feet, and beaks to anything in the areas where the birds live and roam.

People can get sick from touching anything in the bird’s environment, even if they do not touch the bird directly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Source: Manna Pro Products LLC Issues Limited Voluntary Recall of Flock Party Quack Snacks Sold in the United States Because of Possible Health Risk Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation