Audi has recalled more than 62,000 older vehicles to replace defective Takata driver’s-side airbags due to a risk of severe injury or death.

The recalled vehicles have faulty driver’s-side airbag inflators that may fail after being exposed to excessive moisture.

In a crash, the airbags may not inflate properly, or they could deploy with too much force and spew metal shrapnel. Both problems can result in severe injuries or death to occupants.

The recall involves vehicles from the 2000 through 2002 model-years, including the TT coupe (2000-2001 models), TT convertible roadster (2000-2001 models), and A4 and S4 sedans (2000-2002 models).

The Takata airbags involved in the recall are different from those involved in a massive recall involving tens of millions of vehicles and at least 19 deaths.

Instead, Audi is recalling vehicles with Takata airbags known as Non-Azide Driver Frontal Airbag Inflators (NADI) after internal testing determined that all NADI airbags should be replaced.

Audi did not report any injuries or deaths due to the airbags rupturing or under-inflating, but in January 2020, Honda and Aura recalled 1.5 million vehicles with Takata NADI airbags after 1 person was injured.

