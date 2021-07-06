Tyson Foods has issued a massive recall on 8.5 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken due to a deadly Listeria outbreak.
The chicken recall involves 30 different pre-cooked, frozen chicken products from 5 brand-names, including diced chicken, wings, strips, pulled chicken, and pizzas with chicken toppings.
Most of the recalled products were sold under the Tyson® brand, but some were also sold under brands like Casey’s General Store, Jet’s Pizza, Little Caesars, and Marco’s Pizza.
These products were sold nationwide at stores like Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, H-E-B, Wegmans, Stewart’s Shops, and many more. The recalled products are listed here.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also issued a food safety alert because the chicken was sold to hospitals, schools, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools, and Department of Defense locations.
According to the CDC, at least 3 people were hospitalized due to Listeria illnesses, including 1 person who died, in Texas and Delaware — but more illnesses may not have been reported. The illnesses occurred between April 6, 2021 and June 5, 2021.
All 3 cases were people in hospitals or long-term care facilities who were served chicken, according to the CDC.
CDC investigators reported that 2 samples of Tyson frozen chicken both tested positive for a strain of Listeria that is closely linked to the outbreak strain.
Source: Tyson Foods Inc. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Chicken Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination