Instant Pot Lawsuit Filed Against Target After Child Severely Burned

A mother filed a lawsuit against Target and Instant Brands Inc. after her child was severely burned by an Instant Pot pressure cooker that exploded.

The lawsuit was filed by Brittany G., a woman who bought an Instant Pot “Smart Wifi” Pressure Cooker from a Target store located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in August 2020.

While using the pressure cooker to make soup, she saw an error message warning that her food may be burning. Unfortunately, when she released the pressure valve and started to open the lid, the lid exploded off the pot.

The explosion blew scalding-hot soup all over her kitchen and onto her 2-year-old daughter, identified as N.G. in the lawsuit.

The little girl suffered 3rd-degree burns on her face, neck, chest, shoulder and arm, and was hospitalized to undergo debridement and skin graft surgery.

The lawsuit was filed on June 8, 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania — Case Number 2:21-cv-00754-CCW.

