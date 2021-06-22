Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The lawsuit was filed by Natalie J., a 60 year-old woman who was implanted with the Meridian® IVC Filter in 2013 before undergoing surgery on her lower legs due to varicose veins.

The IVC Filter was supposed to prevent blood clots from developing in her legs and traveling to her lungs, resulting in a deadly pulmonary embolism.

Instead, the filter itself caused life-threatening complications. In 2018, doctors discovered that her IVC Filter had fractured when a CT scan found a broken piece of the filter in her heart.

Another broken piece of the filter was found embedded in her vein, just above the original location of the filter. She required surgery to remove the filter and the broken pieces.

One of her attorneys, Ben C. Martin of Dallas, Texas, has won a streak of victories in the past 90 days for victims of IVC Filters — including a $926,000 verdict in Portland, Oregon, and a $2.5 million verdict in Dallas, Texas, in addition to the latest verdict in Wisconsin.

Her lawsuit was filed against C. R. Bard Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin — Case Number 3:19-cv-00760.

Source: Bard Hit With $3M Verdict In Vein Filter Suit

