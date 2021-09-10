Polaris Recalls 2021 GENERAL Off-Road Vehicles for Crash Hazard

Share
On July 22, Polaris Inc. recalled about 1,400 model-year 2021 GENERAL recreational off-road vehicles due to a crash hazard.

The recall involves the 2021 model-year GENERAL 1000, GENERAL 4 1000, GENERAL XP 1000 and GENERAL XP 4 1000 recreational off-road vehicles (ROVs).

The problem is that the “weld between the brake pedal pivot bracket and the EPS mounting bracket can separate, which can result in a loss of brake function, posing a crash hazard,” according to the recall.

The recalled ROVs were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from March 2021 through May 2021 for between $16,300 and $27,700.

Polaris is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and if needed, a free repair.

Source: Polaris Recalls GENERAL Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

