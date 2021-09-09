Bel Furniture Recalls 5-Drawer Chests After Child Hurt in Tip-Over Accident

Share
Bel Furniture recalled about 90 Barrington 5-Drawer Chests after a child was injured in a tip-over accident.

Bel Furniture warned that “the recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children,” according to a recall notice posted on July 22.

Furthermore, the chests do not comply with the anti-tip-over performance requirements, as set by the voluntary industry standard ASTM F2057-14.

They were sold at Bel Furniture stores throughout Texas and online at www.belfurniture.com from October 2014 to July 2016 for about $250.

Bel Furniture is asking consumers to immediately stop using the 5-Drawer Chests and contact the company for a full refund with free pick-up of the dresser.

Consumers can also return the drawer slides for free and dispose of the dresser, or get a free installation of tip-over restraints by Bel Furniture.

Source: Bel Furniture Recalls Barrington 5-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Bel Furniture (Recall Alert)

