Ultrasound Gel Recalled After 15 Bacterial Infections Reported

On August 4, Eco-Med Pharmaceuticals recalled several brands of ultrasound gel after at least 15 people suffered infections, including bloodstream infections.

The recall involves EcoGel 200 and MediChoice Ultrasound Gel by Owens and Minor and Mac Medical Supply.

Eco-Med reported 15 infections, but it is investigating even more infections that may be linked to the outbreak. “Additional infections have been identified that may also be associated with the use of this ultrasound gel and investigation is ongoing,” according to the recall.

The ultrasound gel was recalled because it may be contaminated with Burkholderia stabilis, an antibiotic-resistant bacteria that belongs to the “B. cepacia complex” group of bacteria.

Eco-Med warned that the recalled ultrasound gel is linked to several reports of bloodstream infections, which may result in sepsis or death.

Healthy adults are rarely infected with B. cepacia, but infections that do occur can resist antibiotics, spread in the body or bloodstream, and quickly become life-threatening.

Infections are more likely in people undergoing invasive medical procedures, hospitalized patients on ventilators, pregnant women, and people with vulnerable immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The recall includes the following ultrasound gel products:

EcoGel 200, by Eco-Med (Canada)

MediChoice Ultrasound Gel, by Owens & Minor (United States)

MediChoice Ultrasound Gel, by Mac Medical Supply Co Inc. (United States)

EcoGel 200, by Active Crystal Inc (Canada)

EcoGel 200, by Agencia Matamoros (Honduras)

EcoGel 200, by Cardinal Health Canada

EcoGel 200, by CMCC Supply Centre and Bookstore (Canada)

EcoGel 200 Blue, by Christie Innomed Inc. (Canada)

EcoGel 200, by Dectro International (Canada)

EcoGel 200, by Medline Canada

EcoGel 200, by Dunbar Medical (Canada)

EcoGel 200, by Eastern Medical Supply Ltd (Canada)

EcoGel 200, by Global Medical Solution (NZ) LTD (New Zealand)

EcoGel 200, by Good-link Electronics Ltd. (Hong Kong)

EcoGel 200, by Henry Schein Arcona (Canada)

EcoGel 200, by Maranda Lauzon Inc (Canada)

EcoGel 200, by Medi’s Part Ltd. (Thailand)

EcoGel 200 Blue, by MJM Distributing (Canada)

EcoGel 200, by Ortho Canada (Canada)

EcoGel 200, by So medico SDN BHD (Malaysia)

EcoGel 200 and EcoGel 200 Blue, by STAT Healthcare Corporation (Canada)

EcoGel 200 and EcoGel 200 Blue, by The Stevens Company Limited (Canada)

EcoGel 200, by Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital (Canada)

EcoGel 200, by Trimedic Supply Network Ltd. (Canada)

EcoGel 200, by Vitality Depot (Canada)

Chattanooga Conductor USA, by DJO Global (United States)

Conductor Australia, by DJO Australia

DJO Conductor, by DJO Global (United States)

Liquasonic, by Athena Medical Products Inc. (United States)

Medico, by Medico Inc. (Canada)

Medline, by Medline Industries Inc. (United States)

NDC Eco-Gel 200 Ultrasound Gel, by NDC Inc. (United States)

Omni, by Accelerated Care Plus Leasing Inc. (United States)

Red Medical Ultrasound Gel Blue, by Red Medical Supplies Ltd. (Canada)

Smart 200, by Smart Technology and Product Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Source: Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Issues Voluntary Recall of Eco-Gel 200