Specialized Recalls Electric Mountain Bike Batteries for Fire Hazard

Specialized Bicycle Components has recalled about 2,500 1st-generation Turbo Levo and Kenevo electric mountain bike battery packs due to a fire hazard.

The problem is that “water can penetrate the seal around the LED control pad on the bicycle’s lithium-ion battery pack and cause the battery to short circuit, posing fire and burn hazards,” according to the recall notice.

No incidents or injuries were reported as of July 29, 2021.

The recall involves Specialized 2016-2018 model year Turbo Levo FSR, 2018-2021 model year Turbo Levo HT, and 2018-2019 model year Turbo Kenevo FSR electric mountain bikes with Specialized M1 battery packs that came as original equipment on the bikes.

Specialized is also recalling M1 battery packs that were sold as aftermarket equipment for use with the bikes.

They were sold at authorized Specialized retailers nationwide and online from November 2017 through May 2021.

