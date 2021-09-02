Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Instant Brands Inc. has been hit with a lawsuit after a woman was burned when her Instant Pot Pressure Cooker exploded hot food.

The lawsuit was filed by Deetra M., a woman from Centerville, Ohio, who bought a new Instant Pot (Model No. IP-DUO80) in 2019.

On July 26, 2019, she claims she “suffered serious and substantial burn injuries” as a result of being able to easily twist open the pressure cooker’s lid when it was still under pressure.

Doing so caused “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected” out of the pressure cooker and onto her body, resulting in burn injuries.

In her lawsuit, she blames her injuries on the failure of the so-called “safety mechanisms,” which were advertised to keep her safe and prevent explosions of hot food.

Her case joins a growing number of lawsuits involving electric pressure cooker in recent years, all making similar accusations about defective safety mechanisms and dangerous designs.

In most of these lawsuits, unsuspecting consumers were severely injured when they were able to open the lid on their pressure cooker when there was still a dangerous amount of pressure inside the pot.

For example, nearly 1 million Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cookers were recalled in November 2020 due to defective lid-locking mechanisms. At least 99 burn injuries were reported in the recall.

The lawsuit was filed on July 16, 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio — Case Number 2:21-cv-03965-EAS-CMV.

