Rite Aid Recalls Handheld Fans for Fire & Burn Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Rite Aid recalled about 9,780 handheld fans because the rechargeable lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch on fire.

The battery problem is limited to recharging, according to Rite Aid. The company said two consumers reported that their handheld fans overheated and emitted smoke, but no injuries were reported.

The fans were sold at Rite Aid stores nationwide from April 2021 through June 2021 for about $10.

The fans were sold in blue, pink and purple colors. They have a one-touch button with three speeds. Item number 9050103 can be found on the product box and on a sticker on the backside of the fan.

Rite Aid is asking consumers to immediately stop using the fans and contact the company for a full refund.

Source: Rite Aid Recalls Rechargeable Handheld Fans Due to Fire Hazard