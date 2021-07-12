SOWTECH Espresso Machines Recalled for Burn Hazard

Share
LoHi Tech Inc. recalled about 24,900 SOWTECH Espresso Machines because the glass carafe can break during use, posing a burn hazard.

The recall was issued after the company received 48 reports of the glass carafe breaking, resulting in 5 burn injuries.

The recall involves black SOWTECH Espresso Machines (Model #CM6811). The name “SOWTECH” is printed on the metal front panel and “Model CM6811” is on a silver label on the bottom of the machine.

The espresso machines were sold online at Amazon.com and lohi-direct.com from March 2017 through October 2020 for about $60.

LoHi Tech is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled espresso machines and contact the company for a free replacement metal carafe.

For more information, LoHi Tech toll-free at 888-613-3170 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email lohitech@outlook.com, or online at http://www.amz-lohitech.com/ and click on “Product Recalls.”



Source: LoHi Tech Recalls SOWTECH Espresso Machines Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

