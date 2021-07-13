ECHO EGi-2300 Watt Generators Recalled for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

ECHO Inc. recalled about 3,700 ECHO EGi-2300 Watt Generators that may overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The manufacturer said it has received 4 reports of the generators overheating or catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves ECHO EGi-2300 Watt Generators with a serial number between EU19483D010001 through EU21021N010180.

They were sold from February 2020 to June 2021 throughout the U.S. by independent ECHO dealers and online at www.homedepot.com.

Parts to repair the generators are not yet available. “When parts are available we will send you another letter asking you to schedule an appointment with your ECHO authorized dealer for a free repair,” the company said in a letter to owners of ECHO EGI-2300 Generator.

In the meantime, the company is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact ECHO for instructions on how to obtain a free repair when one is available.

For more information, call Echo at 800-432-3246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.Echo-USA.com and click on “Support-Help.”

