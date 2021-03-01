Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On February 26, the FDA announced a recall for several taco dips, trays, and a turkey sandwich that were distributed nationwide by J&J Distributing.

No illnesses were reported, but a utensil used to make the food tested positive for Listeria, a bacteria that can cause food poisoning.

The recall involves Haug® Taco Tray, Haug® Mini 7 Layer Dip Tray, Fresh Thyme® Taco Dip, Tastebuds® Layered Fiesta Taco Dip, Tastebuds® Taco Platter, Tastebuds® Taco Dip, Earthgrown® Mini Taco Dip, Caribou® Turkey Sandwich, and Kwik Trip® Taco Dip.

Also on February 26, several meat-containing salads and wraps were recalled by J&J Distributing due to a risk of Listeria, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS). No illnesses were reported.

The recalled salads and wraps were produced and packaged on February 23, 2021 and labeled with a “Sell-by” date of February 26, 2021. The following products are being recalled:

9-oz plastic container of “COBB SALAD”

10-oz. plastic container of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Bacon Lettuce Avocado Tomato Wrap”

10-oz. plastic container of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Turkey Ranch Club Wrap”

10-oz. plastic container of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Chicken Caesar Wrap”

12-oz. plastic container of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Southwest Style Chicken Salad”

12-oz. plastic container of “Southwest Style Chicken Salad”

Below are a few examples of labels on the recalled food items:

Source: J&J Distributing Recalls Multiple Products Because of Possible Health Risk

