Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has recalled 430,298 light truck tires due to a risk of sidewall bulges that can cause a sudden loss of air pressure.

Sidewall bulges may lead to a sidewall separation, which would make the tire suddenly lose air. This increases the risk of a crash.

The recall covers multiple sizes of certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country and Big O tires.

Cooper Tires said no injuries, deaths, or property damage claims have been linked to the recalled tires.

The recalled tires were manufactured between February 1, 2018 and December 1, 2019. The recall is expected to begin on March 25. For more information, owners can contact the company at 800-854-6288.

