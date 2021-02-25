Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Home Depot has recalled thousands of dining chair sets after 17 reports of the chair’s back detaching from the chair base.

The problem is that the recalled dining chairs may have missing screw holes and wood screws on the underside of the chair seat base.

Home Depot said no injuries were reported, but the problem could cause a person to fall out of the chair and suffer injuries.

This recall involves the StyleWell Wood Windsor Dining Chair sets, which consist of 2 chairs in black, natural wood, red or white.

They were sold online at www.homedepot.com from September 2019 through January 2021 for about $150 (set of two).

Home Depot is asking consumers to immediately stop using the chairs and inspect them for missing screw holes and wood screws.

For more information, consumers can call Home Depot at 800-466-3337 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday or go online at www.homedepot.com.

Source: Home Depot Recalls Wood Windsor Dining Chair Sets Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)