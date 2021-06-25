Tea Kettles Recalled After 18 People Suffer Burn Injuries

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Gramr Inc. has recalled about 92,135 brushed-gold tea kettles due to a burn injury hazard.

Gramr said it received 122 reports of the tea kettles expelling hot water and/or steam, including 18 people who suffered minor burns.

Gramr was doing business as CAUSEBOX when the tea kettles were sold. The company changed its name to Alltrue on May 18, 2021. The tea kettles were also sold through Rose & Fitzgerald.

The tea kettles were recalled because they can expel hot water and/or excessive steam during use, according to the recall notice.

The recalled tea kettles were sold through the website www.causebox.com in 2021 “Winter Box” seasonal assortments from November 2020 through April 2021 for between $50 and $55.

The kettle was also sold separately online at www.roseandfitzgerald.com from December 2020 through February 2021 for about $100.

For more information, consumers can call Gramr toll-free at 866-512-2152 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.causebox.com and click on “Safety Notices.”

