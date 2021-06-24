Trader Joe's Recalls Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Trader Joe’s has recalled certain Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups (2-Pack) that may contain undeclared peanut protein.

The peanut protein could pose a risk for people with severe peanut allergies. Peanuts are not listed in the ingredients, but the label does caution it “may contain traces of… peanut,” the company said.

“Following reports of allergic reaction, potentially affected product was promptly removed from sale,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement.

Trader Joe’s said its supplier warned the company of the potential contamination.

The recalled almond butter cups have “sell-by” dates of April 5, April 6 or April 7, 2022 and SKU 68229.

Trader Joe’s is warning anyone with a peanut allergy not to eat the product. “We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund,” the company said.

Source: Trader Joe’s RECALL: Potential Peanut Allergen in Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups (2-Pack)

