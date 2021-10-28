Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed by a family in Texas on behalf of a boy who was diagnosed with a Salmonella infection after eating contaminated onions at Torchy’s Tacos in San Antonio.

The mother of the boy claims that the family ate dinner at Torchy’s Tacos on August 21, and his symptoms began six days later.

“He began to experience exhaustion and a headache. His symptoms progressed over the next ten days with increasing intensity. He developed a fever, diarrhea, and intense pain in his lower back,” according to the complaint.

He was hospitalized in September and developed severe complications, including sepsis, organ failure, pneumonia, and extreme pain when it reached the bones, the lawsuit claims.

The family is seeking more than $200,000 for his pain and suffering, medical expenses and future care.

The lawsuit was filed against Success Foods Management Group, LLC and ProSource Produce, LLC, the company that recalled onions from Mexico on October 20, 2021.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned consumers to throw out unlabeled onions due to an outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg.

As of October 18, at least 652 people have been infected in 37 states, with illness onset dates ranging from May 31 to September 30, 2021.

