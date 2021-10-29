Lightform Recalls LF2 and LF2+ Projectors for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On October 21, Lightform Inc. recalled about 1,600 LF2 and LF2+ Projectors because the fan can overheat and catch on fire.

The company warned that a software bug in certain LF2 and LF2+ firmware versions may “may cause a small percentage of devices to overheat upon start up, potentially causing permanent damage to your device and posing a fire risk if the device remains in this state for a period of time.”

Lightform issued the recall after 16 reports of overheating. No injuries or property damage were reported.

The recalled projectors were sold online at Lightform.com and Amazon.com from March 2020 through August 2021 for about $900.

Lightform is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled projectors and contact the firm for a free software update for the projectors.

Source: Lightform Recalls LED Projectors Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)