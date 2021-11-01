Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On October 23, Taylor Farms recalled 9-oz packages of Mushroom Stir Fry due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recall notice warns, “The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and if eaten, could result in severe illness to those individuals who are prevent or have a weakened immune system.”

The recalled product was distributed to Kroger grocery stores located in the following states or regions:

Georgia

South Carolina

Auburn, Alabama

Greater Louisville area (including Indiana) and Lexington, Kentucky

Greater Memphis area, Tennessee

Arkansas

Mississippi

Western Kentucky

Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee

The recalled products are labeled with UPC 30223 -11232. All use-by codes are affected by the recall.

Taylor Farms is asking consumers to return the product to Kroger for a full refund.

Source: Taylor Farms Mushroom Stir Fry, 9 Oz.

