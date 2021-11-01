On October 23, Taylor Farms recalled 9-oz packages of Mushroom Stir Fry due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.
The recall notice warns, “The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and if eaten, could result in severe illness to those individuals who are prevent or have a weakened immune system.”
The recalled product was distributed to Kroger grocery stores located in the following states or regions:
- Georgia
- South Carolina
- Auburn, Alabama
- Greater Louisville area (including Indiana) and Lexington, Kentucky
- Greater Memphis area, Tennessee
- Arkansas
- Mississippi
- Western Kentucky
- Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee
The recalled products are labeled with UPC 30223 -11232. All use-by codes are affected by the recall.
Taylor Farms is asking consumers to return the product to Kroger for a full refund.
Source: Taylor Farms Mushroom Stir Fry, 9 Oz.