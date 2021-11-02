Dole Recalls Garden Salads in 10 States for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On October 29, Dole Fresh Vegetables recalled four brands of bagged Garden Salads due to a risk of contamination with Listeria bacteria.

The recalled salads all have “Best If Used By” dates of October 25, 2021. The recall involves the following products:

Dole™ Garden Salad (24-oz)

Marketside™ Classic Salad (24-oz)

Kroger™ Garden Salad (12-oz)

Salad Classics™ Garden Salad (12 oz)

The recalled salads were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The recall was deemed “precautionary” because the product is beyond its best-by date and should no longer be on retail shelves.

No illnesses were reported, according to Dole. The recall was issued after a single sample of garden salad tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Georgia.

Source: Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Precautionary Limited Recall of Garden Classic Salads for Possible Contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation