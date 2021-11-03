Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

In October 2021, a woman from Tennessee filed a lawsuit after her young son was severely burned by an Instant Pot Pressure Cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Ashleigh R., the mother of D.V., a child from Clarksville, Tennessee who suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” when she opened the lid on an Instant Pot and it exploded.

The incident involved an Instant Pot (Model Duo Black SS 60) that a friend bought new from Walmart in October 2019.

Almost exactly one year later, on October 22, 2020, the plaintiffs were burned as a “result of the pressure cooker’s lid being able to be rotated and opened while the pressure cooker was still under pressure,” according to the lawsuit.

Opening the lid when there was still pressure in the pot allowed “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker and onto Plaintiffs,” the lawsuit alleges.

She blames her son’s injuries on the failure of the pressure cooker’s so-called “safety features” — specifically, a locking lid that was advertised to prevent a person from opening the pressure cooker until the all of the pressure was safely released.

The Instant Pot Lawsuit was filed against Instant Brands on October 20, 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee (Nashville Division) — Case Number 3:21-cv-00804.

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.