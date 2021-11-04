Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

MaryRuth’s Liquid Probiotic Recalled for Risk of Deadly Infections

A liquid probiotic for infants that was sold at Target has been recalled due to a risk of deadly infections.

On October 29, MaryRuth’s Organics recalled Liquid Probiotic for Infants because it may be contaminated with a bacteria that can cause severe, life-threatening infections.

No infections wre reported, but the recall warns: “There is the chance that the infant’s immature gut will not be able to prevent P. aeruginosa from gaining access to the blood, and from there it can disseminate elsewhere in the body, resulting in the possibility of serious adverse health consequences.”

The recall was issued after a routine laboratory test showed a positive result for the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company said it is aware of “one report of temporary diarrhea in an older infant, which we do not believe is related to this microorganism.”

The recall involves two lots of the product — Lot #100420218 and Lot #100520218 — with UPC barcode number 856645008587, which were sold nationwide between May 2021 and October 2021. The product was sold through Target, Amazon, and direct sales from the company’s website.

MaryRuth’s is asking consumers to throw away the product and contact MaryRuth’s Customer Care Center to request a full refund.

Source: Out of an Abundance of Caution MaryRuth’s Announces Voluntary Recall of Two Lots of Its Liquid Probiotic for Infants Because of the Potential for Contamination with Pseudomonas aeruginosa