Liberty Hardware Recalls 38,000 Glass Knobs for Injury Hazard

On October 27, Liberty Hardware recalled around 38,000 glass cabinet knobs because they can break, posing a laceration hazard.

The problem is that the glass stem of the knobs can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

The recall involves Mercury Glass Cabinet Knobs and Flower Glass Cabinet Knobs, which are about 2 inches in diameter and flower-shaped design.

Liberty Hardware said it is aware of 29 reports of the knobs breaking during use, including 3 reported laceration injuries.

They were sold nationwide at Home Depot and various online retailers including homedepot.com, wayfair.com, dlawlesshardware.com, and build.com from July 2016 to September 2021 for between $4 and $6.

Liberty Hardware is asking consumers to stop using the recalled glass cabinet knobs, remove them, and contact the company for a refund.

Source: Liberty Hardware Recalls Glass Cabinet Knobs Due to Laceration Hazard

