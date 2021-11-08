Nearly 50,000 Kubota Utility Vehicles Recalled for Crash Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Kubota has recalled about 48,875 RTV-X1100C Utility Vehicles from the 2013 to 2021 model-years due to a crash hazard.

The problem is that the “floor mats on the recalled Kubota utility vehicles can warp or degrade and interfere with the throttle pedal, posing crash and injury hazards,” according to the recall.

Kubota announced the recall after 1 report of a driver who lost control, resulting in black eyes and minor bruising.

The recall involves model-year 2013 through 2021 base model Kubota RTV-X1100C Utility Vehicles. Specific models may include an additional letter after the “C,” for example, 1100CR. The recalled units have serial numbers ranging from 10001 through 67546.

They were sold at authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from April 2013 through September 2021 for between $21,300 and $22,950.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an Authorized Kubota dealer for a new floormat, or a modification to the the existing floormat, and riveting it to the floor.

