Colt’s Manufacturing Company recalled certain semi-automatic Modern Sporting Rifles (MSR) that can discharge unintentionally.

The recalls include certain AR-15, Carbine, M4 Carbine, and M4A1 Carbine rifles.

“It is possible that some of these MSRs may discharge a second round when the trigger is released when there is a live round in the chamber. The issue will be corrected by replacing the hammers in affected MSR,” according to the recall.

No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a risk of death or serious personal injury. The problem was discovered during “routine quality testing,” according to Colt.

The recall includes MSRs manufactured beginning on March 5, 2021, including the AR15A4, CR6700A4, CR6920, CR6920-EPR, CR6920MPS-B, CR6921, CR6921-EPR, CR6933, CR6933-EPR, CR6960, LE6920-EPR, LE6920MPS-B, LE6920-OEM1, LE6920-OEM2, LE6920-R, LE6933-EPR, SP633784, and LE6920SOCOM.

Colt is recommending that anyone who bought a Colt MSR since March 5, 2021 shoul stop using it immediately and visit ColtRepairMSR.com or call Customer Service at 1-800-971-3216 to see if your specific MSR is affected.

