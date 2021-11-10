Backyard Playgrounds From Costco, Lowe's Recalled for Injury Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On November 4, a recall was announced for about 5,100 outdoor playsets that were sold at Costco, Lowe’s and other stores.

The problem is that children can get trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof and the bottom of the gable decoration.

“The wooden parts used to reinforce and create a decorative gable design on the wooden roof pose an entrapment hazard to children,” according to the recall notice.

The recall involves Backyard Play Systems outdoor playsets with a wooden roof. The playsets were marketed under the brand-names Yardline Play Systems® (models Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer) and Gorilla Playsets® (models Captain’s Fort, Fort Highlander).

They were sold online at Costco.com from March 2019 through May 2021 (Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer) and online at Lowes.com from December 2020 through May 2021 (Captain’s Fort, Fort Highlander) for about $1,000.

Source: Backyard Play Systems Recalls Playsets with Wooden Roof Due to Entrapment Hazard (Recall Alert)