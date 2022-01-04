1.4 Million Electrical Panels Recalled for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Homeowners may want to check their electrical panel to see if it is part of a massive recall from Schneider Electric.

On June 16, a recall was issued for around 1.4 million electrical panels due to a fire hazard.

The recall involves specific QO Plug-On Neutral Load Centers (also known as Breaker Boxes or Electrical Panels) that were manufactured between February 1, 2020 and January 12, 2022, with date codes between 200561 and 220233.

Circuit breaker boxes with covers that were manufactured between December 2019 and March 2022 are also included in this recall.

The problem is that a loose neutral screw connection can cause the electrical panel to overheat, posing thermal burn and fire hazards.

“There is a potential for PROPERTY DAMAGE AND PERSONAL INJURY as a result,” according to Schneider Electric.

The recalled panels may have been purchased at an authorized Schneider Electric distributor, home improvement and hardware stores (including Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Menard’s), or provided by a home builder or electrical contractor.

Schneider Electric is offering a free inspection for the recalled electrical panels to determine if replacement or repair is required.

For more information, call Schneider Electric Technical toll-free at 888-778-2733 from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at www.se.com/us/qoloadcenter-safetyrecallnotice.

Source: Schneider ElectricTM Recalls 1.4 Million Electrical Panels Due to Thermal Burn and Fire Hazards