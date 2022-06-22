Instant Pot Nova Plus Lawsuit Filed by Florida Woman

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Instant Brands Inc. has been sued by a woman from Florida who claims that she was burned by a defective Instant Pot Nova Plus Pressure Cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Carolyn A., a woman from Lakeland, Florida. In July 2019, she alleges that she was able to easily twist open the lid on her Instant Pot, resulting in an explosion of hot steam and food.

The incident involved her Instant Pot Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker (Model Number Nova Plus 60).

She claims that the Owner’s Manual misleads consumers by advertising safety features of the Instant Pot Nova Plus that do not actually keep consumers safe.

Specifically, the Owner’s Manual states: “As a safety feature, until the float valve drops down the lid is locked and cannot be opened.”

Instead, she claims that she was able to open the lid when there was still a dangerous amount of pressure remaining inside the unit.

When the lid was removed, the pressure trapped inside caused the “scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit and into the surrounding area,” according to her complaint.

Instant Brands is accused of negligence for selling a defective pressure cooker, failing to fix known defects or issue a recall, and failing to warn consumers about the risk of serious burn injuries.

The lawsuit was filed against Instant Brands Inc. on June 20, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida — Case Number 8:22-cv-01390.

