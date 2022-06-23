Over 30,000 Egg Chairs Recalled for Tip-Over Risk After 19 Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

TJX, the parent company of Marshalls, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense stores, has recalled about 30,600 Nest Swing Egg Chairs that can tip over or collapse when a person sits in the chair.

The recall involves Tommy Bahama® and Martha Stewart® branded Nest Swing Egg Chairs. They were sold nationwide from December 2018 through April 2022 for between $300 and $350.

There were 27 reports of the chairs collapsing or tipping over, including 19 reports of injuries, such as cuts, scrapes, soreness, and 1 report of broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

The recalled chairs have a metal circle base that attaches to a metal pole, from which the oval-shaped wicker chairs hang by a hook and chain.

One of the following style numbers is printed on a hang-tag that is attached to the product: PMK-6501, PMK-6503, PMK-6503-N, PMK-6505, PMK-6506, PMK-6507, PMK-6508, PMK-6509, or PMK-6510.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled egg chairs and return them to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, or Homesense store for either a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card.

