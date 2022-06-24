Daily Harvest Recalls French Lentil + Leek Crumbles After 470 Reports of Illness

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Daily Harvest and the FDA have announced a recall for French Lentil + Leek Crumbles after hundreds of people got sick after eating it.

The reports include “gastrointestinal illness and potential liver function issues,” according to the recall.

The recall was issued after customers reported on social media that they were hospitalized with liver damage or elevated liver enzymes, severe stomach pain, fever, and other food poisoning symptoms.

Daily Harvest said it is enlisting the help of the FDA to find the source of the problem, but no problems had been discovered yet.

“All pathogen and toxicology results have come back negative so far, but we’re continuing to do extensive testing and will keep you updated,” the company said.

French Lentil + Leek Crumbles is a crunchy plant-based topping that contains butternut squash, hemp seeds, cauliflower, lentils, quinoa, mushrooms, and many other ingredients.

The product is frozen and packaged in a 12-oz white pouch with the words “Daily Harvest” and a large “CRUMBLES” below it.

For more information, customers can email crumbles-recall@daily-harvest.com or visit https://www.dailyharvest.com/content/french-lentil-leek-crumbles-advisory.

Source: Daily Harvest Issues Voluntary Recall of French Lentil + Leek Crumbles Due to Potential Health Risk

