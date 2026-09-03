Target has announced a recall for 2 types of its store-brand Up & Up® Baby Wipes after consumer complaints and FDA tests were positive for bacteria that can cause infections.

The recall involves two products:

Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes in 20, 72, 216, 800, and 1,200 count packages

Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes in 72, 216, and 800 count packages

The baby wipes were sold at Target stores and online at Target.com.

Target said the manufacturer of the baby wipes received consumer complaints about the wipes discoloring. When the FDA tested the wipes for contamination, some samples tested positive for a bacteria known as Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli.

Target and the manufacturer, Sapro Temizlik Urunleri, said they have received reports from consumers describing product discoloration, skin irritation, eye irritation, and infections that might be tied to the wipes. The reports of infections are unconfirmed.

In healthy adults, the bacteria in the wipes may only cause a local infection if it is used on skin with minor lesions. However, the same type of bacteria can be far more dangerous for newborns, infants, and young children.

Young children, especially those with vulnerable immune systems, could potentially develop an infection that spreads to the bloodstream, sepsis, or other life-threatening complications.

Consumers can identify the recalled baby wipes by their manufacturing and expiration codes. The Fragrance Free wipes have manufacturing codes from November 7, 2025 through May 5, 2026, with expiration dates between May 10, 2028 and November 5, 2028.

The recalled Up&Up Fresh Cucumber baby wipes have manufacturing codes from December 29 through December 30, 2025, with expiration dates between June 29, 2028 and June 30, 2028.

Target is urging customers to stop using the baby wipes and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Guest Relations can be reached at 1-800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily.

Source: Target Recalls Up & Up Fragrance Free and Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes Due to Potential Microbial Contamination