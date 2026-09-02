After the manufacturer refused to issue a recall, safety officials are warning parents to stop allowing babies to use Warm Feather Pull String Highchair Teething Toys due to a serious choking hazard.

The warning is just the latest in a long series of actions by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) targeting a popular style of teething toys that feature long, skinny silicone strings.

These strings violate the mandatory safety standard for children’s toys because they can reach the back of a child’s throat and become lodged. This may result in respiratory distress, choking, or potentially even death.

No deaths have been reported, but the CPSC said it is aware of 9 reports of babies who choked on the toy. The babies did not need medical attention.

The awrning involves “Warm Feather Pull String Highchair Teething Toys,” which are designed with a yellow suction cup base and a teal ball in the center. There are 6 silicone strings threaded through the ball, and 6 soft push-buttons.

The name “Table Toy” is on the front of the package. The toys were sold exclusively on Amazon, with about 38,253 units sold from July 2023 to April 2026.

This warning is not a standard recall. Instead, the CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, a China-based company doing business on Amazon as Gold-Orange.

According to the CPSC, “Gold-Orange has not cooperated with requests to recall these teething toys.” No refund or other remedy is available for consumers.

Instead, safety officials are urging consumers to throw out the toys. Do not resell or give away the toys because they pose a serious choking hazard.

Anyone who experiences an incident involving the toy, or any other product, can report it to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Warm Feather Pull String Highchair Teething Toys Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys